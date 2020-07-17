First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

