First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average of $291.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

