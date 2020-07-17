First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,885 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.31. 38,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,912. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

