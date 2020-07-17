First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,303. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

