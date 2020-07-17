First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. 67,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

