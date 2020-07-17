First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. 158,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,061,800. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

