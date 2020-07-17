First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.68. 20,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

