First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. 27,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

