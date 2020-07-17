First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. 382,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,137,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

