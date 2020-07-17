First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 23,620 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 212.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. 522,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

