First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.7% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

