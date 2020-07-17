First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $254.90. The stock had a trading volume of 351,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

