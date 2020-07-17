First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.75. 981,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,900,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average of $220.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.