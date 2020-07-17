First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,648. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.