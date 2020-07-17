First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

SPIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.46. 15,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

