First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,520. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

