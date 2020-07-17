First Command Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

TFC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 762,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

