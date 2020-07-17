First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.20. 161,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.