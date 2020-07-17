First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $106.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 430.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,016,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,447,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.22. 45,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,195. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.91 and its 200-day moving average is $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

