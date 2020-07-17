First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.95.

Netflix stock traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.85. The company had a trading volume of 424,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.60 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

