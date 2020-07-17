First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,632,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.70. 120,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.