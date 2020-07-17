First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $34.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 503.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 160,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

