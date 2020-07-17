First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $822,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.75. 16,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

