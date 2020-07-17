First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,430,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

