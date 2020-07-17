First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

