First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

ORCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 85,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,534. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

