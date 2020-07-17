First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 74,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,801,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 418,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,436,055. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

