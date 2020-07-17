First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 234,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,273. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

