First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,332,223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,223 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 14.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

IEFA stock remained flat at $$59.30 during midday trading on Friday. 719,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

