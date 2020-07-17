First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,389 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

CAT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. 31,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

