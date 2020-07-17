First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 18,734 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

