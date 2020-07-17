First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NEE traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

