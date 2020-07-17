First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,438 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $163,876,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,667. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

