First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,353 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

