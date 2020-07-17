First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

