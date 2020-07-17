First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 155,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average is $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.