First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPFRF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$1.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The Fly

