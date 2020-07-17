First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FRC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

