First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

FSLR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 12,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

