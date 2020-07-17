Footballcoin (XFC) Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coindeal and Exrates. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $36,181.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

