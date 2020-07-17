Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.42.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

