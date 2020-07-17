Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 75 by Analysts at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Funding Circle stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.30 ($0.89). 58,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.77. The stock has a market cap of $252.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.80 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.