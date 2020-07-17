Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 75 by Analysts at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of Funding Circle stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.30 ($0.89). 58,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.77. The stock has a market cap of $252.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.80 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Funding Circle
