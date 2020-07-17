Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FDCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,723. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.