FYDcoin Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $393,173.73 and $52.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002085 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000480 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 487,767,292 coins and its circulating supply is 468,429,612 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

