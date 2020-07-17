G4S (LON:GFS) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of G4S to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.93).

Get G4S alerts:

GFS stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 133.30 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 6,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.01. G4S has a 12 month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.