Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Upgraded to Buy by Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Givaudan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,028. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.78.

