Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SXYAY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

SXYAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 31,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. Givaudan has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.96.

