Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

ENT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.