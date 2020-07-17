Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.55.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.