Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

